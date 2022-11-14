Watch: Raskin Dismisses House GOP After 'Historic Repudiation' (VIDEO)
United States Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) threw cold water on threats by Republicans that they would impeach President Joe Biden and subject him to endless investigations if they win control of the House of Representatives when all of the votes from Tuesday's midterm elections are tallied.
Democrats solidified their majority in the Senate on Saturday with incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto's victory over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada's hotly contested race.
But control of the House is still up for grabs, and Raskin explained on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation that the collapse of the "red wave" that the GOP predicted gives Democrats an ostensible advantage.
"Would you urge President Biden and the White House to comply with all of these House Republican investigations that have been promised?" CBS moderator Margaret Brennan asked Raskin, who believes that the public has made its desires abundantly clear.
"Well, obviously, everybody's gotta comply with the law such as the law is. You know, we would hope that they would feel chastened by the voters of America who dealt them a historic repudiation. I mean, they were talking about picking up forty or fifty or sixty seats. The Democrats may indeed win the House the way yesterday we won the Senate," Raskin said.
"So," he added of the GOP's implosion, "it is a repudiation of that kind of right-wing, 'Big Lie,' election-denying, character assassination politics that [former President] Donald Trump brought right to the heart of the Republican Party."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
