Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America/TNS
Millions of elderly Americans on Medicare would get dental, vision, and hearing insurance added to their health benefits under a proposal pushed Sunday by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Americans age 65 and older have since the 1960s received subsidized health care coverage under Medicare — but Schumer said the program's lack of additional benefits leave millions with dental problems and expensive bills for vision and hearing treatments. Schumer and Sanders plan to add the additional benefits to the American Jobs and Family Plan pushed by President Joe...
