How Poor Oral Health Can Negatively Impact Your Body
Oral health and overall health are closely linked. Visiting your dentist can help make sure that your teeth are bright, white, and cavity-free. However, these visits also help take care of your gums, preventing and treating gum disease. Regular cleanings and periodontal treatment can help lower the risk of developing serious health issues connected to poor oral hygiene.
Many health conditions are either worsened, caused by, or connected to gum disease, including these:
Fevers From Infection
A normal fever can spike between 100.4 F and 104 F. A fever can be caused by an infection anywhere in the body, including your mouth. If you develop an abscess or other infection due to poor oral hygiene, you may find yourself with a fever, pain, and other severe symptoms. This may be a medical emergency. Reach out to a dental professional as soon as possible, or visit your local emergency department if you can't keep the fever under control with over-the-counter medication. Many dentists' offices keep emergency appointments available for these types of situations, as well.
Cardiovascular Disease
All orthodontists are trained dentists, but only five percent of trained dentists are also educated as orthodontists. No matter which type of professional you see, it's vital that you manage your oral health regularly in order to stay healthy overall. Bacterial infections in the gums that cause gingivitis and periodontal disease can get into the bloodstream and have a dramatic effect on the heart. There's strong evidence correlating poor oral health to blood clots, heart attacks, and stroke. If you have a history of cardiovascular issues in your family, pay special attention to your oral health so that you can prevent these issues.
Erectile Dysfunction
Around 30 million men in the U.S. are affected by erectile dysfunction symptoms. Men with severe gum disease are twice as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction, compared to those with healthy teeth and gums. Spending more time daily on your oral hygiene routine may help improve your overall oral health, but it may also help reduce the symptoms of ED. If you're struggling with one or both of these conditions, it may be worth considering additional oral health measures to see if you can improve the situation. Talk to your doctor and dentist about the issues that you're experiencing, as they may be able to work together on a treatment plan.
Diabetes
Diabetic patients are more prone to infection from gum disease, which can then spread to other locations in the body. In addition, uncontrolled gum disease can make blood sugars harder to control. If you're diabetic, it's especially important that you make regular appointments with your dentist. Proper oral hygiene can make it easier to keep your blood sugar in check and help you stay healthier overall. Otherwise, you may find that you're carefully cooking your meals, exercising, taking your medication, and your blood sugars are still out of control. Speak to your dentist about the fact that you're diabetic so that they can include this in your overall treatment plan.
It's easy to put off going to the dentist for a cleaning, assuming that it's not an important part of your overall health care. However, oral health is actually an extremely important part of your overall health. Neglecting these trips to the dentist can worsen your diabetes, lead to severe medical crises, cause issues with your heart, or even contribute to erectile dysfunction symptoms. Schedule an appointment for an initial cleaning and overall evaluation with a dentist near you today, so that you can take care of your gums, your teeth, and your entire body.