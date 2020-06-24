Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

How Trump’s Attacks On ’Sleepy Joe’ Backfired On Him

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Although President Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his inadequate response to the coronavirus crisis, he has a reputation for being a major germaphobe and obsessing over his health. Trump, now 73, has often boasted about how fit and healthy he believes he is. And journalists Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey in the Washington Post report that recently, Trump has become even more obsessed with his physical and mental health.

Trump, according to the Post reporters, has shown a "growing preoccupation in recent weeks over perceptions of his mental and physical health at a time when critics have mocked him for episodes in which they say he has appeared frail or confused."

Trump has repeatedly described former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, as "Sleepy Joe" — which is Trump's way of saying that Biden is over the hill and doesn't have what it takes to run the United States. But the "Sleepy Joe" insults, according to Parker and Dawsey, "have boomeranged back on him, as opponents have seized on Trump's own missteps to raise concerns."

"Another sign of Trump's unease came Saturday night in Tulsa, when the president devoted more than 14 minutes to regaling a campaign rally crowd with the tale of 'the ramp and the water,'" Parker and Dawsey explain. "Eager to dismiss questions about his fitness after he struggled with a glass of water and walked unsteadily down a ramp following his June 13 commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Trump offered a revisionist history."

The reporters continue: "The ramp on that sunny day, Trump asserted, was as slippery as 'an ice-skating rink.' But he 'ran down' it nonetheless, he claimed, despite video evidence showing him shuffling down the incline haltingly. As for the water, Trump said, he used two hands to drink because he didn't want to spill on his expensive silk tie."

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat, finds it ridiculous that Trump put so much time and effort into trying to convince voters how physically and mentally strong he is. Schatz told the Post, "In the middle of the worst economy in a century — and with more than 100,000 Americans dead — this guy is primarily concerned with not looking weak. And his endless, bottomless insecurity was onstage, in three dimensions, during that storytelling moment, for everyone to see. I've seen a lot of crazy things in the last four years, but that display of juvenile behavior and self-regard will go in the Trump time capsule."

Whistleblower: Barr Improperly Pushed Anti-Trust Probes Of Marijuana Industry

Attorney General William Barr has made it abundantly clear that he opposes the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes. And CNN reports that John Elias, a Department of Justice whistleblower, is expected to testify, on June 24, that Barr "improperly went after cannabis suppliers because of his personal feelings about the industry."

Elias, a career DOJ employee, is — according to CNN's Caroline Kelly— expected to discuss "Barr's perceived motivations behind" the DOJ's "multiple investigations into mergers in the cannabis industry."

Elias has alleged, "Rejecting the analysis of career staff, Attorney General Barr ordered the (DOJ's) antitrust division to issue second request subpoenas. The rationale for doing so centered not on an antitrust analysis, but because he did not like the nature of their underlying business."

According to Kelly, "Elias also suggests that multiple people in the (antitrust) division were aware of Barr's anti-cannabis inclinations — and that in many cases, the mergers were documented by department staff as appearing 'unlikely to raise significant competitive concerns.'"

Barr has made no secret of his anti-marijuana views. In April 2019, the U.S. attorney general testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee and asserted, "Personally, I would still favor one uniform federal rule against marijuana. But if there is not sufficient consensus to obtain that, then I think the way to go is to permit a more federal approach so states can, you know, make their own decisions within the framework of the federal law — so (that) we're not just ignoring the enforcement of federal law."

Elias has stressed, "Personal dislike of the industry is not a proper basis upon which to ground an antitrust investigation."

