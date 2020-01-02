In 2019, Right-Wing Media Never Shut Up About ‘Censorship’

In 2019, conservatives on Fox News became so sure that they were being censored that they took to the popular cable network’s airwaves and refused to shut up about it.

“People are actually discriminating against conservatives every day,” one guest told Tucker Carlson. “They’re gaslighting us.”

According to right-wing psychology professor Jordan Peterson, “social justice warriors” and corporations are censoring voices like his. And Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk claimed that college campuses “have become almost islands of totalitarianism.”

Meanwhile, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has held secret meetings with President Donald Trump and tech companies have revealed unreleased data to conservatives that suggest their voices outperform liberals.