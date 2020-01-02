fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Thursday, January 02, 2020

In 2019, Right-Wing Media Never Shut Up About ‘Censorship’

Media Newsletter Republicans Top News

In 2019, Right-Wing Media Never Shut Up About ‘Censorship’

John Kerr January 2, 2020
Share
Fox

In 2019, conservatives on Fox News became so sure that they were being censored that they took to the popular cable network’s airwaves and refused to shut up about it.

“People are actually discriminating against conservatives every day,” one guest told Tucker Carlson. “They’re gaslighting us.”

According to right-wing psychology professor Jordan Peterson, “social justice warriors” and corporations are censoring voices like his. And Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk claimed that college campuses “have become almost islands of totalitarianism.”

Meanwhile, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has held secret meetings with President Donald Trump and tech companies have revealed unreleased data to conservatives that suggest their voices outperform liberals.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Trump Faces Crises In Iraq And North Korea — After Alienating Allies
Cody Fenwick January 2, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.