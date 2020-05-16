<p>"Not only that, they were forced to procure the supplies from other countries, without the right quality standards," Bright said. "So even our doctors and nurses in the hospitals today are wearing N95-marked masks from other countries, that are not providing the sufficient protection that a U.S. standard N95 mask would provide them. Some of those masks are only 30 percent effective. Nurses are rushing in the hospitals thinking they're protected — and they're not."</p><p class="media-headline">
<strong>Dr. Rick Bright testimony 5-14-20 from Shareblue Media on Vimeo</strong></p>
<iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb3dfbb7c72d030c33fc462034951c34" frameborder="0" height="480" scrolling="no" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/418540448" width="100%"></iframe>
<p>Bright was testifying as a <a href="https://americanindependent.com/rick-bright-coronavirus-whistleblower-complaint-hydroxychloroquine-donald-trump-covid-19/" target="_blank">whistleblower</a> at Thursday's subcommittee <a href="https://energycommerce.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/hearing-on-protecting-scientific-integrity-in-the-covid-19-response" target="_blank">hearing</a> on "Protecting Scientific Integrity in the COVID-19 Response."</p><p>The former head of vaccine development for within the Health and Human Services Department, he was <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-coronavirus-criticism-rick-bright-nancy-messonier-cdc-covid-19/" target="_blank">demoted</a> by the Trump administration after urging more stringent testing of hydroxychloroquine before recommending it as a treatment for COVID-19 and <a href="https://americanindependent.com/richard-bright-testimony-coronavirus-hydroxychloroquine-new-york-new-jersey-donald-trump-congress-covid-19/" target="_blank">opposing</a> a plan to flood New York and New Jersey with the drug. Trump <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-treatment-miracle-studies-malaria-covid-19/" target="_blank">repeatedly</a> touted the anti-malarial medication as a "<a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/07/829302545/trump-tells-the-story-of-a-miracle-cure-for-covid-19-but-was-it" target="_blank">miracle</a>" cure for the coronavirus, though <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/antimalaria-drug-doesnt-help-treat-covid-19-large-but-inconclusive-study-finds-11588890515?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=6" target="_blank">studies</a> have not shown it to be an effective treatment.</p>
<!-- NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2 -->
<ins class="adsbygoogle NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8573325940152694" data-ad-slot="NationalMemo\/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" style="display:inline-block;width:728px;height:90px"></ins>
<script>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
</script><p>On Thursday, Trump <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1260912207027675136" target="_blank">attacked</a> Bright as a "disgruntled employee" who is "not liked or respected by people I spoke to."</p><p>The<a href="https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/personal-protective-equipment-infection-control/n95-respirators-and-surgical-masks-face-masks" target="_blank"> N95 face masks</a> Bright mentioned are personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, designed to protect medical workers by filtering out germs and other particles. Throughout the pandemic, a <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/n95-mask-shortage-melt-blown-filters/" target="_blank">shortage</a> of these masks has left medical providers insufficiently protected as they attempt to treat the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcases-in-us.html" target="_blank">1.3 million-plus</a> people with COVID-19 and others.</p><p>Unable to get sufficient PPE, hospitals <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/faulty-n95-masks-hamper-hospitals-on-coronavirus-front-line-11586437345" target="_blank">sought</a> to acquire masks from outside their typical supply chain. Many proved to be supplies substandard.</p><p>"These aren't perfect but they have some protection," one hospital administrator told the Wall Street Journal in April. "Everything about it looks legit. But the product itself is clearly not."</p><p><a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/zahrahirji/us-health-care-workers-coronavirus" target="_blank">Thousands</a> of health care workers have already tested positive for the coronavirus.</p><p>Last week, the FDA <a href="https://www.pharmacist.com/article/fda-bans-faulty-masks-3-weeks-after-failed-tests" target="_blank">banned</a> the sale of <a href="https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-05-08/us-pulls-permission-for-chinese-masks-found-defective" target="_blank">defective</a> N95-style face masks from more than 65 of the 80 manufacturers in China that had been authorized by the agency.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less