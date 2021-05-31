Biden Delivers Memorial Day Speech Warning Democracy Is 'In Peril'

By Andrea Shalal ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden used his Memorial Day speech on Monday to defend America's "imperfect" democracy, calling for more work to deliver the promise of what he said remained "the greatest experiment" in world history. In a speech at Arlington National Cemetery touching on voting rights, freedom of speech and efforts to rectify persistent economic and racial disparities, Biden warned that democracy was "in peril" in the United States and around the world in the face of autocratic forces he did not identify. "Democracy is more than a form of governm...
