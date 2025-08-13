Ivanka's New White House Job? UFC Fight Promoter
President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, has been noticeably quieter during his second term compared to his first presidency. But according to one of the president's biggest allies, that may be about to change.
The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president and CEO Dana White said the first daughter asked him if she could spearhead an event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding next year. White told CBS that Ivanka would be taking a leading role in organizing a UFC fight on the White House grounds next summer.
“When [Trump] called me and asked me to do it, he said, 'I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'” White said. “So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."
White — who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024 and frequently donates to Republicans across the United States — has invited the president to sit cageside at multiple UFC events, and donated $1 million to a pro-Trump political action committee last year. He assured CBS that the White House UFC fight was "definitely going to happen" on July 4, 2026, to launch a year-long celebration of the country's founding.
Should Ivanka follow through on her plan to help organize the fight, it would be a milestone for the first daughter during her father's second term given her conspicuous absence. In January, shortly before Trump's second inauguration, Ivanka told the Him & Her podcast that she intended to stay away from the beltway even as her father was back in the White House.
"I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," she said. "There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior White House advisors during Trump's first presidency. However, she publicly distanced herself from her father after he falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and during her 2023 testimony in his New York fraud trial, Ivanka — who lives in Florida — claimed to not be closely involved in her father's business affairs.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
