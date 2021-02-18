Ivanka Won’t Run Against Sen. Rubio In 2022 Election
February 18 | 2021
WASHINGTON — After months of speculation, West Miami's U.S. senator won't need to worry about a Republican primary from a future Indian Creek resident. Sen. Marco Rubio's office said Thursday that Ivanka Trump — the daughter of former President Donald Trump and a former White House adviser — has no plans to run against Rubio in the 2022 election. “Marco spoke with Ivanka a few weeks ago, and she offered her support," said Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella. A source close to Ivanka Trump confirmed that a meeting recently took place between the two. Ivanka Trump's decision not to run against one...
