Ivanka Won’t Run Against Sen.  Rubio In 2022 Election

WASHINGTON — After months of speculation, West Miami's U.S. senator won't need to worry about a Republican primary from a future Indian Creek resident. Sen. Marco Rubio's office said Thursday that Ivanka Trump — the daughter of former President Donald Trump and a former White House adviser — has no plans to run against Rubio in the 2022 election. “Marco spoke with Ivanka a few weeks ago, and she offered her support," said Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella. A source close to Ivanka Trump confirmed that a meeting recently took place between the two. Ivanka Trump's decision not to run against one...

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

