In Unusual Move, Progressive Democrat Will Respond To Biden's Address
@reuters
April 26 | 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. President Joe Biden gives his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, one of the more progressive members of his own Democratic party, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), plans to deliver a response. It is routine for a member of the opposition party to give a rebuttal to a president's address, and Republicans have chosen Senator Tim Scott to do so this time. But it is very unusual for someone from the president's own party to deliver a reply. Bowman, 45, a Black former middle school principal who ousted a 16-term incumbent in New York City last November, is e...
