Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

MAGA Lawyer Insults Trump Judge Who Tossed Their ‘Fraud’ Case

Lawyer Jenna Ellis, right, with Donald Trump

Photo by CNN Politics/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.

Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the "activist judicial machinery" in Pennsylvania.

She is also vowing to take the case – which the judges say has "no merit," to the Supreme Court.

Ellis was quickly mocked.









From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
jenna ellis
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

El Paso Hits Trump Over $500K He Still Owes City

Donald Trump in El Paso

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

The city of El Paso, Texas, announced on Tuesday that it had hired a law firm to collect on $569,204 it is still owed by Donald Trump's presidential campaign for costs associated with a February 2019 rally.

"A lot of us have been concerned about this outstanding invoice, about the amount of money that is owed to us by the Trump campaign," said local Rep. Peter Svarzbein said during a city council meeting.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump