MAGA Lawyer Insults Trump Judge Who Tossed Their ‘Fraud’ Case
November 28 | 2020
Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.
Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the "activist judicial machinery" in Pennsylvania.
She is also vowing to take the case – which the judges say has "no merit," to the Supreme Court.
Ellis was quickly mocked.
@JennaEllisEsq @RudyGiuliani If you supposedly have evidence of massive fraud, why did Giuliani tell the court “Thi… https://t.co/4OPVig61xg— Helen Kennedy (@Helen Kennedy)1606500581.0
@JennaEllisEsq @RudyGiuliani Epic failure but you go for it The world is watching your circus And the voters are la… https://t.co/mC5L02oLg0— Kathleen Alice ☘️ (@Kathleen Alice ☘️)1606499400.0
"The activist judicial machinery" = three Republican-appointed judges in a *unanimous* opinion written by a *Trump… https://t.co/PjTVhWDUIo— Steve Vladeck (@Steve Vladeck)1606500179.0
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are the Milli Vanilli of lawyer duos. Tons of attention, but all lip service. https://t.co/hOPpuZCpc7— JeremyNewberger (@JeremyNewberger)1606503445.0
The grift will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/AbPPYZ0aYo— Gary Legum (@Gary Legum)1606503555.0
Down 58-0 and on our own 2 yard line with 42 seconds left in the game is exactly where we wanted to be all along https://t.co/GZat033yHt— David Frum (@David Frum)1606500275.0
The "activist judicial machinery" meaning a 3-0 decision by three Republican appointees, the scathing opinion autho… https://t.co/JOayV2TOGO— David Burbach (@David Burbach)1606500667.0
This. Is. HILARIOUS. On just so many levels: hilarious. If you read the opinion (which I IMPLORE you to read), th… https://t.co/nuqp9y8Ie9— Ken Schneck (@Ken Schneck)1606501178.0
That's an interesting way to spell "we once again failed to produce any evidence and the court justifiably told us… https://t.co/F4LliNOzT7— L.A.Witt, etc. (@L.A.Witt, etc.)1606503107.0
