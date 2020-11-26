Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Deluded Trump Regales Farcical Hearing In Gettysburg, Insisting ‘We Won By A Lot'

Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis

Photo by Kaitlan Collins/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Donald Trump's efforts to discredit the election results are descending into pure parody. But Trump, who is desperate to overturn Pennsylvania's certified vote, wasn't desperate enough apparently to appear in person at a Pennsylvania state Senate committee hearing alongside his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who in recent days has had several close brushes with COVID-positive contacts, including his son, Andrew.

The Pennsylvania Senate's GOP's hearing on "election issues and irregularities," staged at a Gettysburg hotel ballroom, turned into sheer farce. Lit like vampires at twilight shortly before a nighttime feeding, Giuliani and chief campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis hunched over a microphone as Ellis held her cell to a microphone so Trump could whip up some frothy election fraud conspiracies the likes of which America has never seen—and, indeed, America still hasn't seen in the most literal sense.

Trump, with his usual political savvy, came right out and admitted that he's trying to disenfranchise some 80 million Americans who voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

"We have to turn the election over," he said. "All we have to do is have some judge listen to it properly." But until Trump locates that special judge, he's logged a historic 1-37 string of post-election legal losses the likes of which America had truly never seen until now.

But that reality didn't stop Trump from thrilling his acolytes with fantastical tales of "many, many cases" of fraud.

"This election was rigged and we can't let that happen," Trump charged for the gazillionth time without providing a shred of evidence. "And this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot." Unless, of course, one consults the Keystone State's certified vote, in which Biden bested Trump by more than 81,000 votes.

Here's a brief glimpse of the event Pennsylvania Republicans, Giuliani & Co. teed up for SNL's next episode.





Donald Trump
By Pardoning Flynn, Trump Underlines General’s Guilt — And His Own

Michael Flynn

Photo by Tomi T Ahonen/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a "full pardon" for his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a key figure from the start of Russia investigation and the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential transition. The reason for his lying was never fully explained. He also admitted to working as an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey while serving on the Trump campaign, work that included publishing a ghost-written op-ed in The Hill that argued for extraditing an American resident who is seen as an enemy of the Turkish government. After admitting to his crimes, Flynn attempted to recant and withdraw his guilty plea, an issue which had yet to be resolved by the courts.

michael flynn