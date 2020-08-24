New Poll: Scranton Loves Biden, But Queens Despises Trump
Reprinted with permission from DailyKos
When Donald Trump visited Old Forge, Pennsylvania, on a campaign stop last week, he touted the idea that Joe Biden "abandoned" his birthplace—Scranton, which was about 15 miles away. Biden was ten when he moved away from Scranton with his family because his dad had found steady work in Delaware
Trump has repeatedly floated the notion that Biden somehow slighted Scranton by leaving with his family, saying Biden either abandoned or "deserted" the Pennsylvania town known for its blue collar grit. But when Public Policy Polling (PPP) surveyed Scranton voters, they seemed plenty proud to claim Biden as a native son, with 62 percent of respondents saying they're proud Biden is from Scranton.
And per usual, nearly everything Trump says about other people is a projection of his own worst qualities. When PPP surveyed Queens voters about Trump hailing from the New York borough, they were a lot less than thrilled, with just 17 percent saying they're proud the Don is from there. In fact, fully 70 percent of Queens voters said they are ashamed that Trump hails from their neck of the woods.
The same is true of what voters believe about which candidate abandoned their hometown—only 26 percent of Scrantonians think Biden abandoned their city, while 66 percent of voters in Queens think Trump abandoned them.
In terms of being embraced by residents, Biden completely crushes Trump in both cities, with 64 percent of voters in both Scranton and Queens saying Biden cares about people like them. Just 16 percent of voters in Queens thinks Trump cares about people like them, while only 27 percent of voters in Scranton say Trump cares about them.
But New York is going for Biden no matter what. The real question is whether Trump can repeat his narrow victory in the Keystone State, where he edged out Hillary Clinton by less than a point in 2016. Right now, Biden holds a clear advantage of nearly six points, according to the Real Clear Politics average.
So Trump can crow all he wants about Biden supposedly deserting Scranton at the age of ten, when Trump himself, a native New Yorker, formally declared himself a Floridian just last year. Keep talking, Trump—you're just as offensive as you ever were and reminding voters of that just months out from the election is ideal.
