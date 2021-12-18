The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Trump Spews Anti-Semitic Tropes To Israeli Journalist

US and Israeli flags, image by Ted Eytan via jewishwebsite.com Creative Commons

Former President Donald Trump is once again slamming American Jews over what he claims are their political beliefs, hitting on a number of antisemitic tropes to lament his lack of support within the Jewish community.

In the 2020 presidential election, which Trump maintains he won despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Trump received support from only about a third of Jewish voters, a historically Democratic-leaning bloc, according to the Associated Press' VoteCast polling.

Kanye West Presidential Bid ‘Orchestrated’ By Republicans

Kanye West Publicist Pressed Georgia Election Worker To Confess To Bogus Fraud Charges
Kanye West turned heads last year when he announced his independent — and notably ill-fated — run for president. However, new reports indicate that his run for the White House really wasn't genuine at all.

Rather, it was a pseudo campaign run by Republican operatives "including advisers to the GOP elite and a managing partner at one of the top conservative political firms in the country," according to a new report published by The Daily Beast. The Grammy Award-winning rapper's presidential campaign is said to have been put in place solely for the purpose of siphoning votes from then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. To make matters worse, there is speculation that West's presidential campaign may have violated multiple federal election laws. Per The Beast:

