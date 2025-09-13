' This Is Who He Is': Trump Niece Accuses President Of 'Stoking' Violence
Mary Trump — the niece of President Donald Trump — recently said her uncle plays a significant role in the escalation of political violence in the United States.
During a Thursday interview with former CNN host Jim Acosta, Mary Trump agreed with Acosta when he said that Trump was incapable of being a "consoler-in-chief" in the wake of the murder of 31 year-old MAGA activist Charlie Kirk. She said her uncle was "pouring gasoline on a raging fire" by singularly blaming the political left for Kirk's death.
"He will never change. He's been the same person for decades. And quite frankly, he's been rewarded for being this person. So it's a fool's errand to suggest that he will ever change."
Acosta reminded viewers that despite Trump's promise to find and prosecute the person responsible for shooting Kirk, he said nothing about the death of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) when she was assassinated by a far-right activist in June. And he lamented that Trump didn't call Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) after Hortman's shooting, saying it would have been a "waste of time."
Mary Trump agreed with Acosta, and went on to argue that the media was so far absolving the president for his role in exacerbating political divisions in the U.S.. She argued that her uncle was engaging in a "slippery slope" of suggesting that Democrats should be "targeted" in the wake of Kirk's murder.
"I see people still giving him the benefit of the doubt, and it is mystifying to me. Because how much more evidence do we need really, that this is who he is and this kind of behavior benefits him?" She said. "Just as the divisiveness — he is largely responsible for stoking in this country over the last decade — benefits him and protects him."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet