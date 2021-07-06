The National Memo Logo

Gaetz Crony Greenberg Asks To Delay Sentencing While He Aids Prosecutors

Former Seminole County, Florida, tax collector Joel Greenberg at his office in September 2019

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg has asked a judge to delay his sentencing on six federal charges, citing his ongoing cooperation with authorities as part of a plea deal he struck in May. Greenberg's sentencing is currently slated for Aug. 19. But in a motion filed Tuesday, his attorney, Fritz Scheller, asked to delay the hearing for 90 days. Scheller said his client, a close associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), has been cooperating with the government on an ongoing basis, having already participated in “a series of" interviews, known as proffers, with federal authorities. “Said cooperation, which could ...

Far Right Media Slurs Women’s Soccer Team Over Alleged Flag Incident

98-year old World War II veteran Pete DuPré

Screenshot from Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer amplified a false claim exploding on conservative social media, retweeting a video wrongly claiming members of the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team "turned their backs on 98-year old World War II veteran Pete DuPré" as he "played the National Anthem on his harmonica."

Keep reading... Show less
