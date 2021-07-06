Gaetz Crony Greenberg Asks To Delay Sentencing While He Aids Prosecutors
July 06 | 2021
Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg has asked a judge to delay his sentencing on six federal charges, citing his ongoing cooperation with authorities as part of a plea deal he struck in May. Greenberg's sentencing is currently slated for Aug. 19. But in a motion filed Tuesday, his attorney, Fritz Scheller, asked to delay the hearing for 90 days. Scheller said his client, a close associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), has been cooperating with the government on an ongoing basis, having already participated in “a series of" interviews, known as proffers, with federal authorities. “Said cooperation, which could ...
From Your Site Articles
- New Bombshell: Campaign Funds Paid For Gaetz Party With Escorts ... ›
- Feds Probing Gaetz Over Possible Bribery In Bahamas Sex Trip ... ›
- Report: Chat Logs Show Greenberg 'In A Panic' Over FBI ... ›
- Gaetz Boasted Of 'Access' To Woman Via Alleged Sex Trafficker ... ›
- Gaetz Crony Pleads To Sex Trafficking, Implicates 'Other Men ... ›
- Uh Oh: Gaetz 'Wingman' Joel Greenberg Seeking Plea Deal ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web