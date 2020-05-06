Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With ‘Benign’ Infection

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday because of what the Supreme Court said was a "benign gallbladder condition" that caused an infection.

A release from the court described her condition as acute cholecystitis. She received non-surgical treatment for the condition on Tuesday afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to the court.

"Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection," it explained. "The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Trump Disputes Ominous Death Projections With Fox News Talking Points

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

In an interview with ABC anchor David Muir, President Donald Trump repeated Fox News talking points about coronavirus models. This was his first broadcast network television interview since he spoke to NBC's Chuck Todd in June 2019.

Fox News personalities have been using the wide array of COVID-19 models and projections to cast doubt on all modeling predicting the number of coronavirus-related cases and deaths. In response to rising projections of COVID-19 deaths in the country -- and seizing on confusion about the number of the models, what they mean, and which ones are used by whom -- Fox figures are downplaying the accuracy of models in general, calling them "a bit of a crapshoot," and dismissing their predictions since "we don't factor in human ingenuity."

Donald Trump