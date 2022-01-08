The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Justice Gorsuch Parrots False Claims On Flu Deaths — And Internet Erupts

Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion
Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court are making it clear they oppose President Joe Biden’s "vaccinate or test" workplace mandate. Arguments against the OSHA-enforced directive from attorneys arguing the case on the right are being derided on social media, but now the justices themselves are making embarrassing excuses to kill the life-saving federal order.

Take Justice Neil Gorsuch, a 54-year old father of two with a Harvard Law degree and a PhD from Oxford.

He has zero medical training. (It also appears he’s an anti-masker, see below.)

The Trump-appointed jurist on Thursday handed down medical “information” to support the clear desire of the far-right court to end the mandate.

During oral arguments, made by two right-wing attorneys remotely because both have COVID, Gorsuch compared the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 850,000 Americans, to the seasonal flu.

Justice Gorsuch told the Court the flu kills “hundreds, thousands of people every year.”

According to the CDC, the flu kills 12,000 to 52,000 annually. COVID-19 to date has killed over 850,000 in the U.S., including 385,00 in 2020.

It’s clear Gorsuch does not understand how highly transmissible the coronavirus is, nor how deadly it is – not to even begin to mention long COVID, or that millions of Americans are ineligible for age or health reasons to get vaccinated against COVID.

Social media users erupted in anger and frustration.

The Economist’s Supreme Court reporter Steven Mazie reveals Justice Gorsuch actually laughed when the U.S. Solicitor General called the coronavirus pandemic “terrible.”

Gorsuch laughs when Prelogar says this is a terrible pandemic -- what about polio or the flu, he says??
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 7, 2022

Unsurprisingly, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern points out, Gorsuch was the only justice at the Court unmasked.

Anyone surprised that Gorsuch is the lone justice who refused to wear a mask today? https://t.co/v1IdstWcZ6
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 7, 2022
So Justice Gorsuch just compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu. He must be watching Breitbart and getting his news from other right-wing crackpots.
— A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) January 7, 2022

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
justice gorsuch

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Fraudster Holmes Tried The ‘MeToo’ Defense — And Failed

@FromaHarrop
Image via Flickr|Fortune Global Forumlive.staticflickr.com

She entered the headlines as the super-confident entrepreneur who founded a wildly successful tech company at 19. She recruited generals and secretaries of state to her board. Her fresh face and long blonde hair made the covers of Forbes, Fortune and Inc. as the business world marveled at her invention that could allegedly do blood tests with just a pinprick on the finger — no more needles in veins.

Elizabeth Holmes was just found guilty on four counts of fraud for lying to investors in her quest to raise money for her company, Theranos. It turned out that her blood-testing technology never worked.

Keep reading... Show less
elizabeth holmes

Raskin Says Grisham Offered ’Shocking’ New Details About January 6

Rep. Raskin, Impeachment Manager, Explains Succinctly Why Trial Must Proceed
Rep. Raskin, Impeachment Manager, Explains Succinctly Why Trial Must Proceed

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named many people he had not heard about in connection with the January 6 insurrection, and promised Americans will be stunned when the House Select Committee on the Attack delivers its report.

“America is going to be shocked and surprised at what we all come to learn this year,” Congressman Raskin told CNN Thursday night, one year after the violent and deadly insurrection.

Keep reading... Show less
january 6th
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}