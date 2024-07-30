Harris Rising Plus GOP Chaos Restores Joy To American Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris has injected new life in this campaign. It’s fun again, and House Democrats are building on their best online fundraising day of the cycle—almost $1 million in one day for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee—and relishing this contest.
Take Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, who told MSNBC on Sunday, "Democrats are having fun again. We've recovered our sense of humor.”
He continued, “The enthusiasm is real. It's genuine and if they want to say it's manufactured, that's cool. [Republicans] should continue to kid themselves all the way for the next 100 days."
Democrats really are having fun at Republicans’ expense. Take this tweet from the DCCC: “100 F*CKED UP THINGS THAT HAVE HAPPENED IN HOUSE REPUBLICANS’ MAJORITY”
All the way from Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice incident to whatever the hell happened to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s eyebrows, Democrats are loving it, showing just how ridiculous and unserious—but still dangerous—Republicans and their policies are.
The National Republican Congressional Committee tried to fight back Monday, releasing their new list of 2024 “Young Gun” challengers, which resulted in only more hilarity. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski was quick to point out that at least two of those guns don’t quite qualify as “young.” (They’re in their 60s.)
Carolina Forward, a left-leaning think tank, got in on the act, with this tweet hailing one of those GOP contenders in North Carolina:
Maybe the GOP ought to think about retiring that whole “Young Guns” thing, considering how that’s played out for them over the years. On second thought, no. You stick to your guns, GOP. It’s just so much fun for Democrats.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.