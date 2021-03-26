The National Memo Logo

State Police Covered Up DUI Bust Of Kansas Senate GOP Leader

Gene Suellentrop, Kansas State Senate Majority Leader

TOPEKA, Kansas — Police did not complete an offense report during or after the arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop on suspicion of DUI, fleeing police, and driving the wrong way on an interstate, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said Thursday. Following Suellentrop's arrest last week, the KHP denied the majority of The Kansas City Star's requests for records on the arrest and investigation. The one document that KHP general counsel Luther Ganieney said would be public is the front page of the Kansas Standard Offense Report (KSOR), which details the suspected offense, the na...

​#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Puts Ted Cruz And Rand Paul On Blast For Being 'Dicks'

Seth Meyers

Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers

We are in the middle of a pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans, yet Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY) can't bother to wear a mask.

So Seth Meyers is no longer playing games with these toddler politicians, spanking both Cruz and Paul during his hit segment A Closer Look.

Keep reading... Show less
