State Police Covered Up DUI Bust Of Kansas Senate GOP Leader

TOPEKA, Kansas — Police did not complete an offense report during or after the arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop on suspicion of DUI, fleeing police, and driving the wrong way on an interstate, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said Thursday. Following Suellentrop's arrest last week, the KHP denied the majority of The Kansas City Star's requests for records on the arrest and investigation. The one document that KHP general counsel Luther Ganieney said would be public is the front page of the Kansas Standard Offense Report (KSOR), which details the suspected offense, the na...
Start your day with National Memo Newsletter
Know first.
The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning
#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Puts Ted Cruz And Rand Paul On Blast For Being 'Dicks'
March 26 | 2021
Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers
We are in the middle of a pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans, yet Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY) can't bother to wear a mask.
So Seth Meyers is no longer playing games with these toddler politicians, spanking both Cruz and Paul during his hit segment A Closer Look.
<p>"Man, Ted Cruz is the Steph Curry of being a giant dick," Meyers said. "He never misses a shot."</p><p>The <em>Late Night </em>host had much more to say about this pair of losers. Click and cackle!</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d04d37af063958cf766da9ae6973cba3" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3aIa9BBdm4c?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Biden Holds First Press Conference, Ted Cruz Refuses to Wear a Mask: A Closer Look</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aIa9BBdm4c" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p> <script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb"> if(cnxFlag){ cnxFlag=false; cnx.cmd.push(function() { cnx({ playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9' }).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb'); }); } </script>
From Your Site Articles
- Cruz Blames Outrage Over Cancun Trip On 'Trump Withdrawal ... ›
- Did Ted Cruz Really Fly To Cancun As Texas Froze? Yes. - National ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Late Night Comics Crush "Cancun Cruz" In Medley ... ›
- 'Missed Opportunity': Republicans Lament Fumbling On Biden's ... ›
- GOP Used Pandemic To Lavish Billions On The One Percent ... ›
- Cruz Refuses To Don Mask When Asked By TV Crew - National Memo ›
- Ted Cruz Defends 'Thoughts And Prayers' Response To Massacre ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Cruz reverses himself, endorses Trump - The Washington Post ›
- Sherrod Brown criticizes Rand Paul for not wearing mask in Senate ... ›
- "You're welcome to step away": Senator Ted Cruz refuses to put on ... ›
- American Airlines reviewing photographs of Sen. Cruz on flight ... ›
- Ted Cruz calls Democratic senator an 'ass' following Senate floor ... ›
- Ted Cruz refuses request to wear a mask. Hear Dr. Gupta's ... ›
Keep reading... Show less