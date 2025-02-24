FBI And NOAA Bosses Order Staff To Ignore Directive From Musk
Newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel has instructed agency employees to refrain from responding to a recent email from the Trump administration. According to The Guardian, the email, sent to hundreds of thousands of federal workers, requested them to list their accomplishments from the previous week as part of tech billionaire Elon Musk's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government.
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) gave federal employees a mere 48-hour window to detail their achievements, causing widespread panic across key agencies, including the FBI.
“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.”
However, Patel — who was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday — countered the request. According to ABC News, Patel's message to FBI personnel stated: "The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is responsible for all our review processes, which will be conducted in accordance with FBI procedures. Please hold off on any responses for now. We will coordinate further information if required."
This directive comes amidst reports that Patel may also be appointed as acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Separately, John Durham, the top federal prosecutor in New York's eastern district, has also advised his staff to delay their responses.
Rear Adm. Chad Cary, director of NOAA also directed employees to stand down from responding and said the directive "came as a surprise to all departments, and NOAA leadership is seeking guidance," according to ABC News.
Elon Musk, tasked with cutting government costs during Trump's second term, announced the request on his social media platform X. "Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," he stated. "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."
This unusual directive has caused chaos across various agencies, including the National Weather Service and State Department. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has strongly criticized the move, calling it "cruel and disrespectful" to federal workers, particularly veterans in civil service.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
