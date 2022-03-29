The National Memo Logo

Fox News Host Katie Pavlich To Headline Ohio GOP Fundraiser

Katie Pavlich, a Fox News host and contributor who appears on Fox News’ signature “news”-side program, is scheduled to speak at a Republican fundraiser in Ohio next month. Pavlich’s fundraiser is yet another example of how Fox News openly helps the Republican Party both on and off the air.

Pavlich is a co-host for the midday Fox News program Outnumbered and a “news editor” for the right-wing site Townhall.com. She also regularly appears as an “All-Star” panelist for Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox’s flagship “news” program.

Pavlich is scheduled to do a campaign event in Warren, Ohio, that’s being presented by the Trumbull County Republican Party. Ohio state Rep. Michael Loychik (R) posted on his campaign Facebook page that “we are having a few great speakers including Katie Pavlich as the keynote speaker from Fox News for the Financial Reception by the Trumbull County Republican Party.” Text on a flyer posted by Loychik states that it is paid for by his campaign. Tickets for the event are $150 (“General Reception”) or $300 (“VIP Meet & Greet”).

Fox News claimed in November 2018 that it “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events,” and The Washington Post reported in December 2019 that a Fox News “spokeswoman said the network has addressed the issue with its contributors and hosts, as well as third-party agents who book events.”

Media Matters has exhaustively documented instances of Fox News employees doing campaign events for Republicans over the years despite that alleged prohibition.

Fox News host Mark Levin recently keynoted a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida that benefited the Republican Party of Palm Beach County (and padded Trump’s pockets). Levin essentially confirmed the pliability of Fox’s supposed policy, stating on his radio show: “I did run this by Fox and they said they prefer if I didn't, but it's obviously up to me given the circumstances. And I said, 'Of course I will.'”

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

