The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Kellyanne ‘Alternative Facts’ Conway Slammed Over Slur Of Biden And Psaki

Kellyanne Conway Slammed Over Slurring Biden and Psaki

When Kellyanne Conway was in the Trump White House, she was mocked unmercifully by Democrats as well as Never Trump conservatives for her use of the Orwellian phrase “alternative facts.” And now, Conway’s critics are slamming the Republican strategist for, ironically, saying that President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have a “fact problem.”

During a Thursday, March 10 appearance on Fox News’ program “The Ingraham Angle,” Conway told far-right host Laura Ingraham, “Joe Biden, he has this way — Jen Psaki — of playing the blame and game, name and shame nonsense of Washington. But it would rely on the American people believing it, and they’ve lost credibility not just in their message, in their messengers. You know, Laura, I like to say the Democrats don’t have — this administration doesn’t have — a messaging problem. They have a fact problem.”

It didn’t take Twitter users and Conway critics long to point out that someone who is infamous for using the term “alternative facts” is the last person who should be accusing Biden and Psaki of having “a fact problem”:

Another irony: Conway (whose critics sometimes mock her as Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway) is married to attorney George Conway, a Never Trump conservative who has been a scathing critic of former President Donald Trump and a key player in the anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project. While George Conway is considered one of the intellectual voices of the right, his wife is the complete opposite and specializes in performative politics and buffoonish antics. George Conway, agree or disagree with his right-wing politics, focuses on issues; Kellyanne Conway specializes in childish, infantile buffoonery.

Here are some more responses to Kellyanne Conway’s “fact problem” comment:

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

State Bans Force Americans To Seek Abortion Meds Overseas

Keep Abortion Legal

Right-wing legislators continue to push abortion bans early in pregnancy after the U.S. Supreme Court in January refused to enjoin or overturn S.B. 8, Texas' six-week abortion ban.

Concurrently, conservatives are also putting forward legislation seeking to ban or highly restrict access to medication abortion.

Keep reading... Show less
abortion

Missouri Republican Urges Death Penalty For Abortion Providers

Lunatic Far-Right Christgian Taleban Calling For Death To Aboriton Providers

api.time.com

States across the country are introducing and passing legislation to limit abortion access. The moves in Republican majority states follow the passing of a Mississippi law, which is currently making its way to the Supreme Court. The law has the ability to limit abortion rights across the country by overturning Roe v. Wade. The most recent state to join those seeking to backtrack women’s rights is Missouri.

Missouri lawmakers are taking restricting abortion to the next level: They are not only stopping residents from obtaining abortions in state, but suggesting that those who travel in order to obtain them also be subject to lawsuits.

Keep reading... Show less
Missouri Republican
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}