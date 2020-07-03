Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Kellyanne Says Putin Now Supports Biden

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 election.

Putin backed Donald Trump in 2016.

"I think if the Biden campaign could get Putin to vote, by mail of course, in Michigan or Pennsylvania, they would have him do it," Conway told the hosts of "Fox & Friends." She added, "They clearly want him to be the president."

The Russian government under Putin interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump. That was an assessment made by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies and later affirmed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Putin himself said in 2018 that he wanted Trump to win because he believed Trump would be less hostile to the Russian government.

Trump is currently under fire for failing to respond to intelligence showing that Russia had placed bounties on the lives of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

From the July 1 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

KELLYANNE CONWAY: And number two, the amateurs hear the word "Russia" and they say, "Wow, we get paid one hundred dollars every time we vomit that on TV or put it in an article," sight unseen, they did that for two and a half years.
Don't be fooled, Americans. Joe Biden was soft on Russia, soft on China for 40 years. They all want him to be elected.
I think if the Biden campaign could get Putin to vote, by mail of course, in Michigan or Pennsylvania, they would have him do it.


Conway on Russia 07-01-2020 from Shareblue Media on Vimeo

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

