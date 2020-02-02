fbpx

Sunday, February 02, 2020

Kellyanne: The Trumps Deserve Credit For Americans Living Longer

Oliver Willis February 2, 2020
From a White House press briefing on Thursday:

KELLYANNE CONWAY: We come before you bearing good news. For the first time in four years, life expectancy in the United States of America has increased. And for the first time in 29 years, the number of drug overdose deaths has decreased. This has not happened through coincidence, it’s happened through causation. It’s owing in large part to a whole-of-government approach to treat the whole person led by President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and really the entire administration.

