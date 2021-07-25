The National Memo Logo

Kinzinger Agrees To Join Special Panel Probing Capitol Insurrection

Rep.Adam Kinzinger

Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/Getty Images North America/TNS

CHICAGO — Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and his GOP allies in Congress, said Sunday he has agreed to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that he join the select committee examining the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted" Pelosi's request, adding that the investigation requires a “serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach." He vowed to “work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable." “For months, lies and conspiracy ...

Political Spending At Trump Properties Plunges Sharply

Photo by Ted Eytan (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

The number of federal political committees that have spent money in the first half of 2021 at Trump Organization properties has dropped dramatically from the same period two years ago, Federal Election Commission filings show. Those continuing to spend: a smaller circle of loyal supporters of former President Donald Trump and candidates jockeying for his favor in contested Republican primaries.

Keep reading... Show less
WATCH: Montana Man Tells Carlson: ‘You’re The Worst Human Being Known To Mankind’

Tucker Carlson

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A fly fishing guide in Montana had the kind of opportunity many of us only wish we could tap, and that is to tell Fox host Tucker Carlson, an irresponsibly vocal anti-vaxxer, how much damage he has done. "You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that," Dan Bailey is seen telling Carlson in video posted to the Montana man's Instagram page on Friday.

Keep reading... Show less
