Former Cybersecurity Chief May Sue Trump Lawyer Who Urged His Execution
Chris Krebs, who served as the chief Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security, has hinted at taking legal action against the Trump campaign attorney who suggested he be shot.
Krebs appeared on "The Today Show" with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday where he was asked about Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova's remarks.
During an interview on Monday night, DiGenova insulted Krebs for his defense of the election outcome as he described the fired cybersecurity chief as "a class A moron." According to DiGenova, Krebs "should be drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot." While discussing the situation with Guthrie, Krebs shared his opinion of DiGenova's dangerous rhetoric and behavior.
"It's certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior," Krebs responded. "And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."
When asked if he is considering taking legal action against DiGenova, Krebs admitted that his team is reviewing "available opportunities." The latest development comes less than one day after DiGenova's reckless remarks.