Kudlow Hails Mass Unemployment As ‘Gales Of Creative Destruction’

<p>"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie. "I know very little."</p><p>He added that "they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that."</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script><p>Trump has previously <a href="https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-nw-trump-qanon-conspiracy-theory-20200820-m6oeff7wojf77dyeupvl7u6xbu-story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">praised</a> QAnon as "people that love our country," and noted that "they like me very much" and "it is gaining in popularity." He has also habitually <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/12/trump-tweeting-qanon-followers-357238" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">retweeted</a> QAnon followers and their <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2020/10/14/trump-promotes-baseless-qanon-endorsed-conspiracy-theory-alleging-obama-staged-bin-ladens-killing/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">conspiracy theories</a>.</p><p>Last May, an FBI intelligence bulletin <a href="https://news.yahoo.com/fbi-documents-conspiracy-theories-terrorism-160000507.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">warned</a> that "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists" were a growing threat, and specifically mentioned QAnon.</p><p>"The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts," the document stated.</p><p>It is unlikely that Trump actually knows nothing about the conspiracy theory and its followers. Trump presumably receives intelligence briefings as part of his presidential duties, and Fox News — Trump's TV channel of choice — has <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-calls-qanon-movement-mortifying-and-dangerous-slams-trump-on-jobs" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">regularly</a> <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/qanon-new-jersey-custom-border-protection-cbp-officer-threatens-boss" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">covered</a> the QAnon movement.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>This is hardly the first time Trump has feigned ignorance of violent right-wing extremists. Like other <a href="https://www.britannica.com/topic/Know-Nothing-party" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">racist politicians</a> of the past, Trump has frequently claimed to "know nothing" about white nationalist hate groups.</p><p>Last month, Trump <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-dont-know-proud-boys-david-duke-kkk/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">denied</a> any knowledge of the Proud Boys, a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/proud-boys" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">hate group</a>. In 2018, the FBI <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/19/proud-boys-fbi-classification-extremist-group-white-nationalism-report" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">classified</a> the Proud Boys as an "extremist group with ties to white nationalism."</p><p>"I don't know who the Proud Boys are," Trump <a href="https://factba.se/transcript/donald-trump-press-gaggle-marine-one-departure-september-30-2020" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told reporters</a> late last month. His comments came one day after Trump told members of the group to <a href="https://americanindependent.com/watch-trump-tell-white-supremacists-to-stand-by/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"stand back and stand by"</a> from the presidential debate stage.</p><p>In 2016, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Trump if he would disavow the <a href="https://archive.thinkprogress.org/trump-plays-dumb-on-david-dukes-history-of-white-supremacy-here-s-proof-he-s-lying-dafb05f4cb31/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">support he had received</a> from former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke. In 2000, Trump repeatedly condemned Duke as a "<a href="https://time.com/4240268/donald-trump-kkk-david-duke/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Klansman</a>." Sixteen years later, Trump claimed to "know nothing" about the white supremacist leader.</p><p>"Well, just so you understand, I don't know anything about David Duke, OK? I don't even know anything about what you're talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists," Trump said at the time. "Did he endorse me, or what's going on? I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists."</p><p>Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security <a href="https://americanindependent.com/white-supremacist-violence-department-of-homeland-security-donald-trump/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">warned</a> in a report that right-wing violence poses the biggest domestic security threat to the United States.</p><p>"Racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists — specifically white supremacist extremists — will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland," the department's <a href="https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020_10_06_homeland-threat-assessment.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">report</a> found.</p><p>Trump has repeatedly played down the threat of white nationalist violence, instead labeling anti-racist and <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-right-wing-antifa-scares-protests-racism-civil-rights/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">anti-fascist</a> protesters as his main concern.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Trump's <a href="https://americanindependent.com/kellyanne-conway-violence-cities-protests-joe-biden-donald-trump-2020-election/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">racist</a> and <a href="https://americanindependent.com/extremists-charged-in-plot-to-kidnap-governor-after-trump-urged-liberate-michigan-gretchen-whitmer/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">anti-Democrat</a> rhetoric has directly <a href="https://americanindependent.com/kellyanne-conway-violence-cities-protests-joe-biden-donald-trump-2020-election/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">inspired</a> right-wing attacks.</p><p>In October 2018, another Trump supporter <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/furious-hunt-maga-mail-bomber/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">mailed</a> pipe bombs to several Trump critics and Democratic officials. Trump responded by applauding his arrest, but then <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/oct/26/suspicious-package-pipe-bombs-latest-found-cory-booker-florida" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">complained</a> that the coverage of the "bomb stuff" hurt Republicans before the midterm elections.</p><p>In August 2019, a right-wing <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/alleged-el-paso-mass-shooting-suspect-hit-federal/story?id=68807098" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">extremist</a> shot and killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, wrote a <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/05/el-paso-shooting-suspect-trump-language-manifesto" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"manifesto"</a> that used many of Trump's own buzzwords, including "fake news," "open borders," and "invasion" by Latinx immigrants. Crusius allegedly <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/10/10/el-paso-walmart-mass-shooting-suspect-pleads-not-guilty/3935362002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told authorities</a> his goal was to "kill as many Mexicans as possible."</p><p>One year after the El Paso shooting, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kyle-rittenhouse-homicide-charges-kenosha-shooting-first-degree-homicide-jacob-blake-protest-wisconsin/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shot and killed</a> two anti-racist protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and injured a third protester. Rittenhouse sat in the front row of a Trump rally in January, BuzzFeed News <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/kenosha-suspect-kyle-rittenhouse-trump-rally" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>.</p><p>Trump has openly <a href="https://www.the-sun.com/news/1399297/donald-trump-kyle-rittenhouse-dead-shot-two-interesting-situation/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">defended Rittenhouse</a>, claiming without evidence that Rittenhouse was "violently attacked" and acted in self-defense.</p><p>"That was an interesting situation," Trump <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/08/31/trumps-illuminating-defense-kyle-rittenhouse/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told reporters</a> in September.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
Keep reading...
Show less