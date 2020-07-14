Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Kudlow Floats Capital Gains ‘Tax Holiday’ For Rich As ‘Stimulus’

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow

The White House

Donald Trump's top economic adviser said the administration is considering pushing for a "capital gains holiday" in a new round of coronavirus aid.

"There may be a capital gains holiday," Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, told Fox Business on Monday.

Cuts to capital gains disproportionately affect extremely wealthy individuals. In 2018, 69 percent of all reported capital gains went to the one percent of households with incomes above $750,000. Capital gains are already taxed at a much lower rate than regular income.

From the July 13 edition of Fox Business' Varney & Co.:

STUART VARNEY, Fox Business: Can you be specific and tell us what we're likely to see?
LARRY KUDLOW: Well, I don't know that I can be totally specific. We're looking at a lot of things, it's pre-decisional. Formal talks haven't really begun.
But look, certain things the president has said — for example, he wants a payroll tax holiday, that would give about a 6.5% increase to after-tax wages for people either going back to work or have been working all the time.
We'd like to see some unemployment reforms. We like return to work type bonuses of a modest nature. We don't want to give people disincentives not to work.
There may be extensions to PPP, that's to be decided. There may be some targeted, directed assistance from direct-mailed checks to individuals and families — that hasn't been decided yet.
There may be a capital gains holiday, there are a number of items that we've talked about publicly and the president has mentioned. So at the moment. that's kind of the grab bag.




GOP Fears Weak Online Fundraising Jeopardizes Senate Majority

A true blue wave in November would not only include former Vice President Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, but Democrats retaking the U.S. Senate, expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, and winning victories in state races. None of that is guaranteed to happen, but according to an article by Elena Schneider, James Arkin and Ally Mutnick in Politico, some Republican activists are worried that when it comes to U.S. Senate races and online fundraising, the GOP is falling short.

"The money guarantees Democrats nothing heading into November 2020," Schneider, Arkin and Mutnick explain. "But with President Donald Trump's poll numbers sagging and more GOP-held Senate races looking competitive, the intensity of Democrats' online fundraising is close to erasing the financial advantage incumbent senators usually enjoy. That's making it harder to bend their campaigns away from the national trend lines — and helping Democrats' odds of flipping the Senate."

