#EndorseThis: Every Annoying Trump Bot On Twitter -- In 43 Seconds

Kylie Brakeman

Twitter screenshot

Are you on Twitter? OK, but have you been on Twitter anytime during the past four or five years? You must have noticed the legions of Trump supporters whose style, avatars, and self-descriptions seem...redundant. As if they were pseuds, not people, cooked up by an Internet bucket-shop somewhere in Russia and dispatched here to simulate politically useful categories of human: suburban women, disgruntled Democrats, alienated people of color, patriotic veterans...

If this sounds eerily familiar, watch Kylie Brakeman -- comedian, comedy writer, and improv actor -- instantaneously and exhaustingly reproduce the panoply of Trump social media identities in well under a minute.

Or as she put it, "this is every trump bot account." She's hilarious and dead on. Just hit play.



‘I Don’t Recall’: Supercut Shows Mike Pence’s Memory Failing At Critical Moments

@alexvhenderson
Screenshort from Elizabeth Preza/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A new book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reported that when President Donald Trump made an unannounced hospital visit in November 2019, Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to temporarily take over if the commander in chief needed to go under anesthesia. Pence, however, is quite vague when asked about what exactly happened that month — and a collage of clips aired by CNN shows that vagueness and using the words "I don't recall" or "I don't have any recollection" have been common with the vice president.

