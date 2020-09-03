EndorseThis: Every Annoying Trump Bot On Twitter -- In 43 Seconds

<p>Before airing the video, CNN's Brianna Keillar argued: "It seems that being on the verge of stepping into the role of leader of the free world is something you'd remember, right? But there's a clear pattern with Pence when it comes to some of the critical moments of the Trump presidency — whether it's the Ukraine scandal or a contentious meeting in the White House."</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script><p>In the video, one sees clips of Pence, during the Ukraine scandal, discussing everyone from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ambassador Gordon Sondland — and he is consistently short on details. Pence, discussing Trump's now-infamous July 25, 2019 phone call with Zelensky, says, "I have no recollection of having seen the transcript of the call." And Pence says that he has no recollection of U.S. aid to Ukraine being tied to any type of investigations.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>Watch the video below:</p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eac34a2f861de22c3317cbda24ebfc3d" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NxPyAaCt0_I?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Pence supercut</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxPyAaCt0_I" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p>
