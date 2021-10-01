Boebert Trolls Charity Event With QAnon-Style Attack On Biden
Reprinted with permission from alternet
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) decided to turn a local D.C. Boys & Girls Club into a tool of her relentless attacks against President Joe Biden Thursday morning, after Wednesday's annual Congressional Baseball Game.
Every year for the past 112 years (except for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic) members of Congress have joined together to participate in the national pastime – these days a rare moment of sportsmanship and bipartisanship.And it's all for charity.
Since 2017 the four charities that benefit from the game are the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, the Washington Literacy Center, the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.
Congresswoman Boebert, a pro-gun extremist who claims to support the police could have supported members of the U.S. Capitol Police in a tweet, but instead she used the Boys and Girls Club as a pedophilic pawn in her QAnon attack against the President.Boebert claims to have dropped her allegiance to the antisemitic pro-Trump conspiracy theory, but her actions speak otherwise. She recently hired a husband and wife team of QAnon conspiracy theorists for her Colorado Shooters restaurant and congressional office.
For those who need a reminder, BBC called QAnon "a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media."
The New York Times adds that "QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes top Democrats like President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, as well as a number of entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres and religious figures including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome."Enter Congresswoman Boebert, who Thursday morning posted this tweet:
The outrage against the Colorado Republican has been especially palpable, with many pointing to her own husband's lewd acts."In January 2004," The New York Post reports, Jayson Boebert "was arrested after allegedly exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley, according to an arrest affidavit. Lauren Boebert (then age 17 and known as Lauren Opal Roberts) was also there. Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure, earning himself four days in jail and two years' probation."
Here's how some are responding to Boebert's tweet:
Your daily reminder that, no, there is no bottom. https://t.co/9ZYmjuEetJ— Charlie Sykes (@Charlie Sykes) 1633007129.0
Why did you tweet this? What are you saying here? You’re not only cruel, you’re not only ignorant, but you’re a cow… https://t.co/OwJxGNDJ3v— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1633007751.0
@laurenboebert Imagine waking up and firing off a Q conspiracy nonsense, first thing in the morning, about the Pres… https://t.co/FU4wuhfkme— Cruz Thomas 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄💉🔬 (@Cruz Thomas 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄💉🔬) 1632997850.0
In just one tweet she insults a well-respected service organization and re-invites the world to comment on her husb… https://t.co/Wd3ra51Jge— Mattie Timmer (@Mattie Timmer) 1633005767.0
@laurenboebert Good morning! #boebertreportcard time! https://t.co/NgkTFIQTgQ— Leland Hermit (@Leland Hermit) 1632998518.0
@laurenboebert https://t.co/5K1VrymPF8 You paid this back but I think those who care about accountability should pr… https://t.co/2WmJiS2WGP— Stand up for democracy Pass HR1 (@Stand up for democracy Pass HR1) 1633002026.0
@laurenboebert Is this the best comment you could make about the charity event? REALLY?— Moving Forward (@Moving Forward) 1633003236.0
- CPAC's Insane Extremism Is A Warning For 2022 - National Memo ›
- Boebert Misused Campaign Funds For Personal Expenses (Again ... ›
- Opinion | Lauren Boebert, lost in a cacophony of crazy - The ... ›
- Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused ... ›
- Lauren Boebert shares QAnon conspiracy claiming GOP will retake ... ›
- Lauren Boebert hired QAnon superfans to run Shooters Grill, staff ... ›
- Lauren Boebert addresses COVID, Wildfires, and QAnon | FOX21 ... ›
- Congress Will Get Its Second QAnon Supporter, As Boebert Wins ... ›