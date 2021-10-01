The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Boebert Trolls Charity Event With QAnon-Style Attack On Biden

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from alternet

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) decided to turn a local D.C. Boys & Girls Club into a tool of her relentless attacks against President Joe Biden Thursday morning, after Wednesday's annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Every year for the past 112 years (except for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic) members of Congress have joined together to participate in the national pastime – these days a rare moment of sportsmanship and bipartisanship.And it's all for charity.

Since 2017 the four charities that benefit from the game are the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, the Washington Literacy Center, the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

Congresswoman Boebert, a pro-gun extremist who claims to support the police could have supported members of the U.S. Capitol Police in a tweet, but instead she used the Boys and Girls Club as a pedophilic pawn in her QAnon attack against the President.Boebert claims to have dropped her allegiance to the antisemitic pro-Trump conspiracy theory, but her actions speak otherwise. She recently hired a husband and wife team of QAnon conspiracy theorists for her Colorado Shooters restaurant and congressional office.

For those who need a reminder, BBC called QAnon "a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media."

The New York Times adds that "QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes top Democrats like President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, as well as a number of entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres and religious figures including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome."Enter Congresswoman Boebert, who Thursday morning posted this tweet:

The outrage against the Colorado Republican has been especially palpable, with many pointing to her own husband's lewd acts."In January 2004," The New York Post reports, Jayson Boebert "was arrested after allegedly exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley, according to an arrest affidavit. Lauren Boebert (then age 17 and known as Lauren Opal Roberts) was also there. Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure, earning himself four days in jail and two years' probation."

Here's how some are responding to Boebert's tweet:










From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lauren boebert

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

With Worst Vaccination Rate In Developed World, US Sees Death Rate Explode

@DevilsTower
images.dailykos.com

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Last week, the United States fell to last place in vaccination among G-7 nations. Until spring, the U.S. had been one of the leaders in vaccination rates, but as Democrats got vaccinated and vaccine hostility set in among 40 percent of Republicans, the increase in vaccinations in America slowed to a crawl. Even Japan, which had a vaccination rate of just 1 percent in May—and which has a high level of anti-vaccination sentiment going back decades—has moved ahead of the U.S. Despite hopes that the Delta wave might finally wake Republicans' willingness to engage in public health, the rate has barely moved.
Keep reading... Show less
us vaccination rate

New Poll Shows Most Texans Oppose Third Term For Abbott

@jeisrael

Gov. Greg Abbott

americanindependent.com

Most Texas voters do not want to see Republican Gov. Greg Abbott reelected in 2022, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll.

The survey, released Tuesday, found 51 percent of registered voters in the state do not believe Abbott deserves a third term. Just 42 percent said he deserves reelection. Back in June, the same pollster found 48 percent opposed to his reelection and 46 percent in favor.

For the first time since Quinnipiac began polling Texans in April 2018, more voters disapproved of Abbott than approved, by a margin of 47 percent -44 percent. Voters said, 48 percent -45 percent, that the governor is taking the state in the wrong direction.

Keep reading... Show less
greg abbott
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}