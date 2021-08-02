The National Memo Logo

Sen. Lindsey Graham Gets COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Lindsey Graham, R- S.C., speaks on Capitol Hill on Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus, months after he was vaccinated. The Republican senator said he started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor Monday to be tested. Graham described his symptoms as "mild," and said his symptoms feel like he has a sinus infection. He tweeted he will quarantine for the next 10 days, and, despite his diagnosis, is glad he was vaccinated. "I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started havin...

Pro-Trump GETTR Becoming 'Safe Haven' For Terrorist Propaganda

Photo by Thomas Hawk is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Just weeks after former President Trump's team quietly launched the alternative to "social media monopolies," GETTR is being used to promote terrorist propaganda from supporters of the Islamic State, a Politico analysis found.

The publication reports that the jihadi-related material circulating on the social platform includes "graphic videos of beheadings, viral memes that promote violence against the West and even memes of a militant executing Trump in an orange jumpsuit similar to those used in Guantanamo Bay."

Poll Shows Devout Evangelicals More Likely To Join QAnon Cult

@alexvhenderson
Photo by Marc Nozell (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although QAnon isn't a religious movement per se, the far-right conspiracy theorists have enjoyed some of their strongest support from white evangelicals — who share their adoration of former President Donald Trump. And polling research from The Economist and YouGov shows that among those who are religious, White evangelicals are the most QAnon-friendly.

