The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Cawthorn Gets Trolled Without Mercy Over Moronic ‘1984’ Tweet

Cawthorn Trolled Without Mercy Over Moronic '1984' Tweet

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

North Carolina freshman Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn added to his litany of odd and disturbing acts Tuesday night when he tried to troll liberals by comparing America in 2021 to the dystopian Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

It did not go well for the far right-wing Trump acolyte who just turned 26.

"1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day," Cawthorn tweeted.

Many noted that all novels are fiction, others observed it sounds like he's actually never read the book, and some asked what else would one do with a book but read it.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
madison cawthorn

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
anti-vax governors

Secret IRS Files Show How Trump Tax Cut Greased The Super-Rich

@JustinElliott

Sen. Ron Johnson

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

In November 2017, with the administration of President Donald Trump rushing to get a massive tax overhaul through Congress, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stunned his colleagues by announcing he would vote "no."

Keep reading... Show less
trump tax cuts
x

Close
Copy link
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}