‘Sedition On Film’: Cawthorn And Trump Host Weird New Jersey Fundraising Dinner
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) posted a short video clip of himself in a "round table" meeting with Donald Trump and over a dozen people, which he labeled, "Creating the Plan to Win," and captioned: "Behind the Scenes."
The video, since disappeared but captured by some savvy internet users, shows Trump at his usual place whenever he's seated at a table, dead center. One man can be heard saying something about "half a million dollar salaries for four years," and asking, "What do we do? We're a little bit of a special group."
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted a copy:
Cawthorn also posted photos:
It's all eerily reminiscent of Trump's White House cabinet meetings setup, more so after Trump's former White House Chief of Staff went on right wing cable news Friday talking about how the former president is currently holding meetings with his "Cabinet," as if he were a president in exile.
"We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight," Mark Meadows told Newsmax, "we actually had a follow-up … meeting with some of our Cabinet members, and … we're looking at what does come next."
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman was so stunned she weighed in on Twitter:
I can’t stop thinking about this interview. The former chief of staff is talking as if there’s a shadow presidency… https://t.co/qVvoNcvDXd— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman)1627746802.0
Cawthorn, a member of what some call the "Sedition Caucus," held a $50,000 a plate fundraiser at Bedminster Saturday, one day after that curious video was taken, with "special guest" Donald Trump. Cawthorn desperately needs the cash. He's reportedly spent $1.5 million of his $1.8 million fundraising haulthis year.
One of Cawthorn's Democratic opponents mocked him on Twitter:
Today Madison Cawthorn is hosting a $50,000/person fundraiser at Donald Trump’s NJ golf course. So we had our own (… https://t.co/LkbEN1OvpE— Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@Jasmine Beach-Ferrara)1627759502.0
Some are responding to the "Cabinet" video and photos. Filipkowski says, "I think it's about the second rally at the Capitol they are planning on Sept 18."
Others:
@RonFilipkowski Wonder if this is the "cabinet meeting" which insurrection enabler Mark Meadows was referring to?… https://t.co/V5rIJ8QcUz— John Yap (@John Yap)1627873040.0
@RonFilipkowski Trump’s coup is ongoing.— Em (@Em)1627868683.0
@RonFilipkowski @CawthornforNC thank you for the evidence.— Fuck trump (not a fan of coups) (@Fuck trump (not a fan of coups))1627868715.0
Sedition on film. https://t.co/jPChud6We0— jimmy craig (@jimmy craig)1627897031.0
@RonFilipkowski A Shadow cabinet meeting, setting up a platform for a new insurrection to seize the government!! Ho… https://t.co/gLot9WUPZM— Patti Rod (@Patti Rod)1627879004.0
@RonFilipkowski It’s another episode of the Treasonous Apprentice.— Meidas Perseveres 1 RT at a Time (@Meidas Perseveres 1 RT at a Time)1627869107.0
Was this "the cabinet meeting" McCarthy referred to? https://t.co/RBWwrMQ8yB— Peggy Mueller 🗽 (@Peggy Mueller 🗽)1627884179.0
*former President Donald Trump https://t.co/efhsvkdVlZ— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1627867175.0
@RonFilipkowski 50k a seat to sit around with bad food and listen to him whine about losing an election. https://t.co/TBTzxoJhjy— Steve (@Steve)1627905663.0
Is this Trump's "shadow cabinet"? And what are they planning? Something nefarious no doubt. https://t.co/jnYa8qOBU6— Stacey H (@Stacey H)1627891162.0
@RonFilipkowski @RepCawthorn Sorry to have to break it to you, but you're the Busey in this season of Apprentice: C… https://t.co/AYNONOaNfX— David F. Soros (@David F. Soros)1627887050.0
