Hidden Harris Voters Fear MAGA Gangs' Retribution
Conservative George Conway told The Daily Beast this week that he believes Republicans are moving towards Kamala Harris.
"I actually think there’s kind of a hidden Harris vote for Republicans who are just exhausted by Donald Trump," Conway told the Beast at a Harris campaign rally in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.
"I don't think the turnout’s going to be great for him," the anti-Trump lawyer said.
The Beast noted that in pro-Trump Bucks County, where the rally was held, there were some "signs the region may be sheltering Republicans who quietly doubt the former president. Signs for the local congressman, swing-district Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), boasted that he is the country’s number one independent, a congressman 'for us all.'"
Additionally, the news outlet notes, "Supporters decked out in denim and camo Harris-Walz baseball caps to shield their eyes from the autumn sun gave Harris' Republicans a standing ovation when they simply walked onstage."
One Harris volunteer — Cherise Udell of Utah, who's canvassing in Bucks County ahead of the election — told the news outlet that many Republicans in the area support Harris but are scared to admit it."
She said, "Obviously when you drive around, it looks 100 percent like Trump country. But there are a lot of Harris supporters out here, a lot of people that are registered independents and Republicans that are voting Harris. The reason why you don’t see a lot of Harris signs is, honestly, I’ve heard over and over again: People are afraid to put up signs, because they’re afraid of what, potentially, their neighbors, unfortunately, might do to them for having a Harris sign up, depending on the outcome of this election."
