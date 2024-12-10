MAGA Thug Threatens Liz Cheney: 'Daddy Won't Save You'
A former Republican staffer who has made headlines for his social media comments — and was once rumored to be on President-elect Donald Trump's list for attorney general — delivered another threat on Monday evening, this time to former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump, said in a statement Monday that Trump's suggestion that she and other members of the Jan. 6 committee see jail time "is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law."
"Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power," Cheney said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "He mobilized an angry mob and sent them to the United States Capitol, where they attacked police officers, invaded the building and halted the official counting of electoral votes. Trump watched on television as police officers were brutally beaten and the Capitol was assaulted, refusing for hours to tell the mob to leave."
Cheney later hit back at Trump’s claims the committee destroyed evidence, calling his statement "ridiculous and false."
"There is no conceivably appropriate factual or constitutional basis for what Donald Trump is suggesting – a Justice Department investigation of the work of a congressional committee – and any lawyer who attempts to pursue that course would quickly find themselves engaged in sanctionable conduct," Cheney said.
Her statement caught the attention of right-wing allies on social media, including MAGA attorney Mike Davis, who served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and was the chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee under Chairman Chuck Grassley during the Trump administration. He played a significant role in the confirmation processes of several federal judges, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"Try it, @LizCheney. When we sue your a-- into the ground, your daddy won’t be able to save you," he wrote Monday night.
Davis also reposted other MAGA accounts accusing her of suppressing evidence in the Jan. 6 probe.
