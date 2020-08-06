Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: In Axios Remix, Trump Loses Argument With Himself

It isn't easy to imagine anything funner -- and at the same time, scarier -- than Trump's blundering interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan. But a witty film editor named Justin T. Brown has cut that tape to let the president argue with himself over coronavirus data. And although Donald Trump Is The Dumbest Man In America doesn't exactly clarify the issues of testing and death rates broached by the intrepid Swan, it does transform a depressing reality into a hilarious fantasy for at least a few moments.

It is sure to make you laugh out loud. Unless your name is Trump.


