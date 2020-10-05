Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Major Media Parroted Trump Doctor’s Misleading Claims

@zpleat
Major Media Parroted Trump Doctor’s Misleading Claims
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

The administration and the medical team of President Donald Trump have offered misleading and contradictory information about his health since he announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. But on Sunday, many major news organizations took at face value and highlighted their claims that Trump may be discharged from the Walter Reed medical center on Monday.

On Saturday, Trump's doctors made confusing statements about the timeline of his coronavirus diagnosis and treatment, and a memo from the White House aimed at clarifying these statements itself contained errors and inconsistencies. Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley had also been cagey about whether Trump had been given oxygen as part of his treatment. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has also issued contradictory statements to reporters, at first expressing grave concerns about Trump's health after the Saturday press briefing by the president's doctors, but later claiming Trump "is doing very well."

So when Trump's doctors gave another press briefing on Sunday on his condition, news organizations should have known to be skeptical of any rosy claims. To its credit, The New York Times led off its live update about the briefing by covering Conley's remarks that his previous statements "came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true" and headlining the update with concerning developments about Trump's health. Only toward the end of its report, after detailing the president's condition (his oxygen levels suddenly dropped twice and he had been put on a new medication), did the Times mention the doctors' claim that Trump "was doing better and might be discharged from the hospital and return to the White House as early as Monday." CNN and the Los Angeles Times were also appropriately skeptical of this claim.

But many other major news organizations -- on their home pages, headlines, and Twitter posts about the briefing -- focused mostly on this rosy projection:

The Washington Post: "Trump's medical team says he could be discharged as soon as Monday"The Washington Post: "Live updates: Trump's medical team says he could be discharged from Walter Reed as soon as Monday"

  • The Associated Press


CBS News: "Live updates: Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, doctors say"CBS News: "Live updates: Trump could leave hospital as early as Monday, doctors say"

  • NBC News


Wall Street Journal: "Trump could be discharged from hospital as soon as Monday, doctors say"

NPR: "Doctors: Trump being treated with steroid but could be discharged as early as Monday"

Politico: "Trump required oxygen treatments but could be discharged as early as Monday"

The Hill: "Trump's doctors say he could be discharged from Walter Reed as soon as Monday"

  • And, of course, Fox News:

Fox News COVID Monday


Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Bizarre Trump ‘Joyride’ Exposes Secret Service Detail To Virus

Screenshot from Philip Crowther/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

In the late afternoon on Sunday, Donald Trump released a minute long video saying he was feeling better and "It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the REAL school. This isn't the 'let's read the book' school. And I get it. And I understand it. And it's a very interesting thing."

He also teased that he was going to go out and see his supporters who have gathered around Walter Reed Medical Center. A strange thing to say, but an even stranger thing to do for the administration that has spent the better part of the last 72 hours telling everyone how seriously Trump and his handlers take everybody's health. Trump then appeared in video in a long line of black SUVs, waving from a closed window.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump