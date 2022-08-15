The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Man Kills Himself After Crashing Car And Firing Gunshots Near U.S. Capitol

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 29-year-old Delaware man died in an apparent suicide early on Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and firing shots into the air, police said.

While the man was getting out of the crashed car, it became engulfed in flames just after 4 a.m. at East Capitol Street and Second Street, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Police said the man was identified as Richard A. York III of Delaware. "It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex," Capitol Police said in a statement.

Earlier, police said "it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons."

Police said the man then fired several gunshots into the air along East Capitol Street. As police responded and approached, the man shot himself, police said. No one was else injured.

The death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, which did not immediately identity or any details of his motives.

There are security barricades around the Capitol Complex checkpoints that are closely guarded.

In April 2021, 25-year-old motorist Noah Green rammed a car into U.S. Capitol police and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down. Police shot and killed Green.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Aurora Ellis)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Taking The Fifth Reflects Trump's Instinctive Fear Of Truth

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Donald Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in a civil case, and if he ever stands trial on criminal charges, neither a judge or a jury may take that as evidence of guilt. But in the court of common sense, we are entitled to reach the obvious conclusion: Trump has committed crimes and wants to keep them secret.

The Fifth Amendment privilege, after all, is not to refuse to exonerate oneself. It's to refuse to incriminate oneself. Answering questions truthfully, as a rule, is incriminating only to someone who has done something wrong.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Armed Trump Supporters Demonstrate At Phoenix FBI Office (VIDEO)

A pro-Trump demonstrator outside FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona with tactical gear and weapons

Youtube Screenshot

Video captured by the independent media site News2Share shows supporters of former President Donald Trump armed with guns, waving confederate and American flags outside of the FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday.

"We're here in support of Trump, for what happened to him, the unlawful search with the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home," someone at the demonstration told News2Share. "We are sick and tired of this tyrannical government called the Biden regime. We will not stand by and we will not stand down.

Keep reading... Show less
trump
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "931556592204546048", contdata: { title: "Man dies after crashing car, firing gunshots near U.S. Capitol", numimg: 2, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1660536106", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>