Manchin Says He Will Vote To Confirm Jackson For Supreme Court

Sen. Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued a statement on Friday morning announcing that he will support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. His vote is likely to assure Jackson’s confirmation, even if no Senate Republicans support her.

Manchin issued the statement following the adjournment of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination marked by Republican smearing and badgering of the jurist, who received the highest rating from the American Bar Association and the support of many legal and law enforcement organizations.

“I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice,” said Manchin.

Biden And EU Leaders Ink Gas Deal To Reduce Europe's Dependence On Russia

President Joe Biden and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium

By Jarrett Renshaw and Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States will supply the European Union with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday, as EU leaders met to deal with an energy crunch triggered by the war.

Keep reading... Show less

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

