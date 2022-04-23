The National Memo Logo

Mark ‘Election Integrity’ Meadows Was Illegally Registered To Vote In Three States

It hasn’t even been two weeks since we reported that Mark ‘Big Lie’ Meadows was removed from voter rolls in North Carolina after it was discovered he was registered in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Now it seems there’s yet another state the former President Trump lackey has registered in: South Carolina.

According to records obtained by The Washington Post, Meadows was registered in three different states for about three weeks.

Let’s not forget that Meadows serves as a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), a think tank devoted to “restor[ing] election integrity safeguards” the “left is trying to tear down.”

As first reported by The New Yorker in September 2020, about three weeks before North Carolina’s voter registration deadline for the general election, Meadows—a devout Stop the Stealer—claimed to be living in a 14-foot-by-62-foot mobile home in North Carolina, where he never actually lived. But he voted absentee using that address in the 2020 general election. Meadows, a former Asheville resident and Western North Carolina congressman, was living in Virginia at that time.

In March, an investigation into Meadows’ possible voter fraud was launched by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

“The allegations, in this case, involve potential crimes committed by a government official,” Macon County District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch wrote in a letter to the attorney general’s office on March 14, CNBC News reported.

Melanie Thibault, Macon County Board of Elections director, told the Asheville Citizen Times on April 12 that she consulted with the North Carolina Board of Elections staff after discovering that Meadows was registered in North Carolina and Virginia. The board removed him from their voter rolls.

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," Thibault said.

In March 2022, Meadows registered to vote in South Carolina—while he was already registered in Virginia, where he voted in a 2021 election, while he was already registered absentee in North Carolina, where he voted in the 2020 general election. My head is spinning.

The issue is that when he registered to vote in South Carolina, he should have let the state know he was registered in Virginia. But according to Angie Maniglia Turner, the general registrar and director of elections in Alexandria, Virginia, neither Mark nor Debra Meadows had changed voter registration status in Virginia.

Come on, Mark. Get it together, man. One state, one vote. That’s how this whole process works.

Printed with permission from DailyKos.

