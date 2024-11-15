'Likes Them Underage': Right-Wing Columnist Scorches Alleged Pedo Gaetz
An influential conservative journalist and commentator isn't pulling any punches in his recent takedown of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who President-elect Donald Trump has appointed to be the next attorney general.
In a post to his Substack newsletter The Transom, Ben Domenech — who co-founded The Federalist and is a frequent guest on Fox News — blasted Gaetz as a "vile sex pest" who allegedly preys on underage girls. Domenech began his essay by acknowledging that while many political commentators are prone to hyperbole, he insisted that the Florida Republican is "a sex trafficking drug addicted piece of s—," which is also an insult used by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)
"He is abhorrent. His eyes are permanently rimmed with the red rings of chemical boosters. In person, he smells like overexposed Axe Body Spray and stale Astroglide," Domenech wrote. "The fact that he boasted on the floor to multiple colleagues in the House of Representatives of his methods of crushing Viagra and high test Red Bull to maintain his erection through his orgiastic evenings is perhaps the least offensive of his many crimes against womanhood and Christian faith."
"The man has less principles than your average fentanyl addicted hobo," he added. "He likes them underage and he’s not ashamed about it."
Domenech — who is the son-in-law of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) — went on to describe Trump's nominee to head the Department of Justice (DOJ) as "a hypocritical a— with the worst Botox money can buy, pursuing an ever-thinner nose and higher cheekbones at every opportunity like a Real Housewife gone mad for fillers." He further noted that "every Republican in Washington has an opinion about Matt Gaetz," and that "99 percent" of them would likely say: "Keep Matt Gaetz away from my wife/daughter/friend and anyone I care about."
"He is a walking genital, warts included as a bonus. If I was merely attempting to count the number of women I know who have had bad experiences with Matt Gaetz, I would run out of fingers and toes," he continued. "If you vote for him to be the Attorney General of the United States, you don’t just need your head examined, you need to be committed to a mental institution. The man is absolutely vile. There are pools of vomit with more to offer the earth than this STD-riddled testament to the failure of fallen masculinity."
The Federalist co-founder then went through the laundry list of allegations against Gaetz (which the DOJ declined to charge him for in 2023) including allegedly paying minors for sex, his close associate being convicted for paying that same person for sex and the ex-congressman's "orgy friends attempting to "destroy the records — images, videos, etc. — from this sex party to protect his political future."
Shortly after Trump announced he was picking Gaetz to lead the DOJ, he resigned from Congress. Domenech observed that Gaetz's sudden resignation came just before the House Committee on Ethics was due to release its report on the additional allegations of underage sex trafficking and drug abuse it received earlier this year.
Domenech argued that Gaetz's nomination "is the line for how we assess the Republican Party," and that the GOP will now demonstrate whether it is "truly a cult of personality, beholden to Donald Trump in ways that we could not even imagine for a party that rejects cults and idol worship" or an independent check on runaway executive power.
"If they have a degree of independence, any kind of free thought, mindful of the fact that a presidency is four years but your career is forever, they will reject this choice so emphatically that it sends a very simple, straightforward message: you can be an absolute dirtbag wannabe pimp pounding d— pills and caffeine while you film your 'girlfriend' twerking on the gram, or you can be a Republican," he wrote. "The choice is yours."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
