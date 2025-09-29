Bizarre Video Posted By Trump Endorsing QAnon's Mythical 'MedBeds'
President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to endorse the idea of “medbeds,” devices long circulated in conspiracy circles that supposedly heal illnesses, reverse aging, or regenerate limbs.
The president’s endorsement came via a video posted to his Truth Social platform, in which an AI-generated version of Trump could be heard saying that “medbed hospitals” would be part of a new health care system in the United States. The video framed the concept as a significant innovation in medical treatment.
“Medbeds” refer to a pseudoscientific theory that a kind of medical bed exists which can diagnose, heal, or reverse disease, aging, or injury in miraculous ways. The concept has gained traction in online communities aligned with QAnon and other fringe groups.
Despite Trump’s presentation, no credible scientific evidence or peer‑reviewed research confirms that any device with the purported medbed capabilities exists. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies do not recognize any device capable of such broad, instantaneous healing.
The video posted by Trump led to strong reactions on social media, including from fact-checkers.
Political analyst Arieh Kovler wrote on the social platform X: "It's not funny; the MedBed stuff is terribly sad. So many people who are dying or watching a loved one fade away, excited that Trump will finally release all the hidden cures and save them in time. Hang around QAnon-type spaces and you'll see them posting. It's heartbreaking."
Dr. Christine Sarteschi, a criminology professor, wrote: "This has to be a joke. Please say it's a joke."
Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur wrote: "I did not know this one but MAGA is about five good years from being described as a mental illness."
Reporter Jack Jenkins wrote: "Wait: so the President of the United States shared a video of a fake news report, rooted in a conspiracy theory, that features an AI-generated version of himself promoting a policy that…doesn’t exist?"
Writer Scott Santens said: "This conspiracy belief picked up steam in 2020 via QAnon and spread through his base. It's easier to believe this shit when society doesn't provide universal healthcare—even in a pandemic—and you live on the edge of medical bankruptcy or death. Now he's feeding their false hope."
EDITORS NOTE: The medbed video was taken down hours after Trump posted it.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.