Megyn Kelly: Trump Isn't "As Mentally Sharp" As In 2016

Right-wing media outlets have been obsessed with Joe Biden's age, claiming that the 81-year-old president is too old to be seeking reelection — while overlooking the fact that 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is 77.

But one right-wing media figure who is talking about Trump's age is former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who moderated the Republican National Committee's fourth 2024 Republican presidential debate. Trump was absent from that event and has expressed no interest in participating in any of the debates the RNC is hosting.

Interviewed by right-wing radio host Glenn Beck on Friday, December 8, the 53-year-old Kelly argued that Trump isn't as "mentally sharp" as he was in the past.

Kelly told Beck, "There's no question that Trump has lost a step or multiple steps. He is confusing Joe Biden for Obama. I know he's now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips; it wasn't intentional."

Trump, Kelly stressed, has been "repeatedly" making mistakes on the campaign trail, including "confusing countries, confusing cities."

Kelly told Beck, "With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you're 77 years old. Trump seems inhuman, but he's not inhuman. He's a human. He's a man."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

