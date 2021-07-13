Mel Gibson Torched On Twitter For Saluting Trump
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Famed actor Mel Gibson found himself at the center of controversy after he appeared to salute former President Donald Trump when he spotted him at the Ultimate Fighting Championship bout last weekend.
On Saturday, July 10, Gibson attended Conor McGregor's fight with Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. When Trump entered the arena, Gibson made a military-style gesture toward the former president, reports HuffPost. Almost immediately after it was caught on camera, the footage was uploaded to TikTok and it quickly began circulating on social media platforms.
Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 https://t.co/QEqa0p2cOn— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸)1626035745.0
To Twitter users, Gibson's actions appeared clear. Then, Snopes.com confirmed the Oscar awarding-winning actor's identity citing a clip of him that was uploaded to Twitter by UFC Australia.
It didn't take long for Twitter users to sound off. One user wrote, "Of course Mel Gibson would stand and salute Donald Trump as he entered a UFC competition in Las Vegas. That's what one racist, misogynistic, homophobic, fascist does to another. Scum of the earth salutes scum of the earth."
Of course Mel Gibson would stand and salute Donald Trump as he entered a UFC competition in Las Vegas. That’s what… https://t.co/mpf3e3qbJk— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington)1626167476.0
So patriotic, Mel Gibson, a man whose father left the US to move to Australia, in part, so his sons could avoid ser… https://t.co/gk5KO6jTLx— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers)1626127278.0
Mel Gibson’s dishonorable salute just got him demoted to the D-List with Qevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, and Dean Cain.— 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞)1626119163.0
Mel Gibson is the Rob Schneider of Dean Cains of Scott Baios of Kevin Sorbos of James Woods.— Machine Pun Kelly (@Machine Pun Kelly)1626123054.0
Mel Gibson is who we thought he was.— John Pavlovitz (@John Pavlovitz)1626128046.0
