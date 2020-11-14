Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Michigan Judge Rejects Trump Attempt To Stop Vote Certification

Photo by Chris Ryan/ iStock

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A Michigan judge has just refused to grant the supporters of the President an injunction to halt certification of election results from Detroit, in a case based on pro-Trump conspiracy theories.

"The chief judge of Michigan's Third Judicial Circuit rejected an injunction sought by President Donald Trump's supporters on Friday, finding little substance in the hodgepodge of complaints and theories brought by two poll watchers alleging electoral improprieties in Detroit," Law & Crime reports.

"Plaintiffs are unable to meet their burden for the relief sought," Judge Timothy Kenny wrote in his decision.


"'Plaintiffs' interpretation of events' at the TCF Center absentee counting board 'is incorrect and not credible,'" Judge Kenny said, according to Bridge Michigan's politics reporter Jonathan Oosting.

The attorney for the City of Detroit, David Fink, said Trump supporters "are searching everywhere they can for validation of the conspiracy theories that they have."

"It's starting to feel a little bit like 'Groundhog Day,'" he said in a hearing on Wednesday. "But unlike 'Groundhog Day,' this isn't funny at all."

election 2020 results
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Biden Wins In ‘Landslide’ — According To Trump And His Gang

Photo by da-kuk/ iStock

In 2016, Donald Trump won the Electoral College 306-232, a margin of victory that Trump and his supporters deemed a "landslide."

On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden officially won the Electoral College by the exact same margin, after NBC, CBS, and ABC all called Georgia for Biden.

Keep reading... Show less
election 2020 results