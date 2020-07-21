Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Missouri’s GOP Governor Says Coronavirus Will Infect Schoolkids But They’ll 'Get Over It’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Missouri's Republican governor Mike Parson is under fire for acknowledging that children will definitely contract coronavirus when they return to school but insisting they will just "get over it," and won't even need to visit a hospital.

"These kids have got to get back to school," Gov. Parson told local St. Louis talk radio host Marc Cox. "They're at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it."

"We gotta move on," Parson added, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "We can't just let this thing stop us in our tracks."

Last week Gov. Parson announced he is spending $15 million of COVID-19 federal relief funds to promote tourism to his state.

Some children who have contracted the coronavirus and recovered from COVID-19 are being hospitalized with a rare inflammatory blood disease, Multisystem-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

"The youngest confirmed patient was just a few weeks old," The New York Times reported last month. "At least four children — one in Louisiana and three in New York — are reported to have died from the condition."

Children who don't suffer from MIS-C have also died after contracting the coronavirus. And children can also spread the disease to adults.

Here's audio of the governor's remarks:


On social media many expressed anger and disgust over the governor's remarks.





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mike parson
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top Republican Consulting Firm Aiding QAnon Senate Candidate In Oregon

Jo Rae Perkins, Oregon GOP Senate nominee and QAnon disciple

Video screenshot from kevstir / Youtube

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Oregon Republican Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins has been running a campaign promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. She's been helped by Axiom Strategies, a leading GOP political and media consulting firm that's headed by former Ted Cruz 2016 campaign manager Jeff Roe and employs former Trump acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

QAnon is a violence-linked conspiracy theory based on cryptic posts to online message boards from an anonymous user known as "Q" that have spread rampantly on social media and among fringe right-wing media. QAnon conspiracy theorists essentially believe that President Donald Trump is secretly working to take down the purported "deep state," a supposed cabal of high-ranking officials who they claim are operating pedophile rings.

Keep reading... Show less
jo rae perkins