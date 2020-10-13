Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

WATCH: McConnell's  'Confederate Voldemort' Laugh About Covid Relief

Amy McGrath and Sen. Mitch McConnell during televised debate

Screenshot from YouTube

Sen. Mitch McConnell laughed Monday night when the Democratic challenger for his Kentucky Senate seat, Amy McGrath, pointed out that as majority leader of the Senate, he has not passed needed relief for the millions of workers who lost their jobs in the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

McGrath correctly pointed out that the Democratic-led House passed more relief for the millions of jobless back in May in a bill McConnell refused to put up for a vote in the Senate. Since then, McConnell has taken a back seat as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi negotiates with the White House, and he appears to be unable to bring together enough Senate Republicans to pass any kind of relief for those still out of work.

"Senator, it is a national crisis. You knew that the coronavirus wasn't going to end at the end of July. We knew this," McGrath said, as McConnell smiled and laughed. "If you want to call yourself a leader, you gotta get things done. Those of us who served in the Marines, we don't just point fingers at the other side, we get the job done."


Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Burns Fox News Phonies And Their 'Trump TV'

@nationalmemo
Screenshot from Lincoln Project's 'Trump TV'

Everybody complains about Fox News – lately even Trump! – but nobody ever does anything about the toxic Murdoch network. Until now, that is, because today the Lincoln Project delivered a brutally mocking two-minute video of right-wing sycophants posing as broadcast journalists. Watching Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity abandon all dignity before their orange-tinted White House idol is truly hilarious, even more so now that Trump is constantly bitching about them.

No matter how abject and servile they are, we know there's never enough groveling to satisfy this empty narcissist. It's not a happy topic for them or their steroid-maddened master.

Hearing that the Fox News gang doesn't appreciate the "Trump TV" takedown, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson taunted them on Twitter: "Come at me, bro." So far, none of them has showed up.



