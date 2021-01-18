The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Chicago Bulls Pay Tribute To Dr. King With 'Lift Every Voice And Sing'

Terry Torae performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

This year's celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King (MLK) occurs in the wake of huge multiracial protests against system racism in cities across America, a pandemic that has ravaged Black communities, and the ouster, at last, of a racist president. We still have a long way before we achieve King's dream.

The Chicago Bulls dropped this video tribute to Dr. King, which includes Tarrey Torae performing a lovely rendition of the "Black national anthem," Lift Every Voice And Sing. Enjoy it!


Lift Every Voice And Sing | Chicago Bulls MLK Day 2021 Tribute www.youtube.com

