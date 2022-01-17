The National Memo Logo

Morning Joe Hosts Mock Trump's Jumbled Mess Of An Attack On Them

Morning Joe Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski

Image via @YouTube

While most presidents usually stay out of the spotlight upon leaving office, former President Trump knows only his ego and finding any platform that will host his web of lies and bullsh*t to nurse said ego back to health. Ever since he was booted off all major social media platforms for inciting violence and posting non-stop lies about the 2020 election results, Trump has taken to old-fashioned press statements and recorded messages to air his never-ending lies and petty grievances.

Well, the former "defeated" president's latest message was an attack on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

“Will Morning Joe be canceled,?" began Trump's statement. Adding, " He and Mika’s ratings are very low—they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn. Losing them would be very sad—hope it doesn’t happen! On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!”

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brezinski was quick to point out Trump's hilarious misusage of the word 'spurn.'

“We do spurn Fake News,” Mika Brzezinski responded.

After reading that verbal word salad on air, Scarborough sarcastically remarked, “I never heard him talk about spurn, using that has a word. I don’t use the word, it’s new vocabulary! Secondly, he can’t quit us!”

Perhaps Trump should've just stuck to covfefe.

Watch The Entire Exchange Below:


Morning Joe

